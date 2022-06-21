Interns join Tribune for the summer

University of Iowa and Bismarck State College journalism students are interning with The Bismarck Tribune this summer.

Alex Kautzman, 21, a Bismarck native and Bismarck High School graduate, is in her third summer of work with the Tribune. She also has written the MDU Resources Teen of the Week stories the past two school years. She's a former Teen of the Week.

Kautzman will be a senior at Iowa in the fall. She is double-majoring in journalism mass communications and in English and creative writing. She is involved with a handful of campus literary magazines and works as a writing tutor during the school year.

Kautzman enjoys both news writing and creative writing, and hopes to one day use both of her degrees by being a literary journalist.

Zachary Weiand, 20, is a Fargo native who grew up in Bismarck and graduated from Legacy High. He's majoring in mass communications at BSC and will be a sophomore in the fall.

Weiand is a big sports fan and spends a lot of time listening to and playing music. He plays the violin and is teaching himself to play the ukulele.

Weiand hopes to one day work for a newspaper full time, writing about either politics and government or sports. He also has an interest in broadcasting and photography.

