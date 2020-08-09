Interest rates, pandemic, fuel home sales boom

Nick Olson, a Fargo real estate agent and director at large for the North Dakota Association of Realtors, said while there are many reasons why more people than usual are seeking new homes, one big factor could be the increase in having to work from home and people wanting to accommodate the spatial requirements of that.
“People were stuck in their homes so long, they were sick of seeing the same four walls,” Olson said. “Normally what we're seeing right now would happen in March, April and May. For a lot of people, the priorities have changed.”
Meggen Sande, Grand Forks real estate agent, has never seen property move in town at the speed it has this summer. Anyone who was on the fence about looking for a new home has decided now is the time, she said.
“It’s been busier than I’ve seen for a while,” Sande said. "The interest rates are so low right now that I think that's what's mostly driving that."
Across state markets, North Dakotans are making sure that home is a safe place as parts of the state boom with house sales. According to the National Association of Realtors, the spring of 2020 has seen a nationwide rise in first-time home buyers and an increase in virtual tours and showings.
Olson agreed that the current low interest rates are a big part of what is influencing the increase in buyers and benefiting sellers.
“The interest rates are as good or better than they’ve ever been,” he said. “It makes it very attractive to those first-time home buyers.”
Real estate agents across the state are implementing safety measures to make sure buyers and sellers are comfortable with the process during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as wearing masks, providing hand sanitizer for showings and conducting virtual tours. Sande said a recent change she has seen is parties signing closing documents on homes curbside to limit exposure.
Jill Lee, Williston real estate agent and president of the North Dakota Association of Realtors, said these measures depend on what each individual’s comfort level is.
“Every office has their own safety plan as far as what they’re comfortable with,” Lee said. “We’ve all been asked to pivot and make it work, and it has gone very well.”
Another consequence of the downturn in the state’s oil industry and economic effects of the coronavirus: more home foreclosures. But Dickinson real estate agent Ninetta Wandler said houses that are repossessed now will not contribute to inventory on the market as quickly as some might expect.
“A lot of people think there are houses that will get repossessed,” Wandler said. “It takes time before those hit the market. If there are any houses that go back to the market, they won’t hit the bank until the next year. It takes about a year’s time.”
As North Dakotans continue to buy and sell homes throughout the pandemic, Sande said she encourages them to be thorough with the process and meeting with a lender so they do not miss out on the house that might be the one.
“I would advise people, if they're seriously looking for a home, to be sure they follow the steps and first meet with their lender," Sande said. "When the market is busy like this, that lender preapproval is even more important."
North Dakotans looking for homes this summer should know that “no question is a dumb question,” Lee said.
"Real estate is a big part of our economy," she said. "The goal of a Realtor is that we keep that moving and help the consumer get through it.”
