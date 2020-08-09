Interest rates, pandemic, fuel home sales boom

Olson agreed that the current low interest rates are a big part of what is influencing the increase in buyers and benefiting sellers.

“The interest rates are as good or better than they’ve ever been,” he said. “It makes it very attractive to those first-time home buyers.”

Real estate agents across the state are implementing safety measures to make sure buyers and sellers are comfortable with the process during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as wearing masks, providing hand sanitizer for showings and conducting virtual tours. Sande said a recent change she has seen is parties signing closing documents on homes curbside to limit exposure.

Jill Lee, Williston real estate agent and president of the North Dakota Association of Realtors, said these measures depend on what each individual’s comfort level is.

“Every office has their own safety plan as far as what they’re comfortable with,” Lee said. “We’ve all been asked to pivot and make it work, and it has gone very well.”

Another consequence of the downturn in the state’s oil industry and economic effects of the coronavirus: more home foreclosures. But Dickinson real estate agent Ninetta Wandler said houses that are repossessed now will not contribute to inventory on the market as quickly as some might expect.