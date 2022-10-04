Interest in North Dakota bighorn licenses remains at record level; 5 licenses allocated

Bighorn sheep hunting licenses in North Dakota remain a hot commodity, with applications setting another record this year.

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has doled out five once-in-a-lifetime licenses for the upcoming season -- essentially one license for every 4,900 hunters who applied. One license is traditionally given to the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation to be auctioned off to raise money for sheep management.

A record 19,429 hunters applied for a North Dakota license this year, up from the previous records of 19,127 last year, 16,937 in 2020, 15,520 in 2019 and 14,615 in 2018, according to data provided by Game and Fish Licensing Manager Randy Meissner. This year's applications were about double the annual number from 2012-14.

"I would speculate it’s due to an increasing (bighorn) population in North Dakota and a corresponding high interest in hunting," Big Game Management Biologist Brett Wiedmann said.

The number of bighorn licenses allotted to hunters is based on data collected from the Game and Fish Department's summer population survey. Results of the summer count won't be released until spring, when lambs are recounted to see how many survived the winter and became a permanent part of the herd.

The 2021 survey, completed last April, showed 335 bighorns in western North Dakota, up 4% from the 2020 record of 322, and 15% above the five-year average. That was a big rebound from just eight years ago, when an outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia killed about three dozen sheep in the Badlands population and prompted Game and Fish to cancel bighorn hunting in 2015 for the first time in more than three decades.

The agency reinstated hunting the following year but cautioned that it can take up to 15 years for disease to work its way out of a herd. Biologists this summer encountered a few coughing lambs, according to Wiedmann.

"We still definitely have the pathogens in our population, but at this time I wouldn't say we had any clinical signs," he said.

Last spring there were almost 450 bighorns among populations managed by Game and Fish, the National Park Service and the Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Division. The next target is 500 sheep, with an end goal of about 600, according to Wiedmann. A population above that would greatly increase the risk of disease.

Three of the four bighorn licenses issued through this year's lottery are in hunting units north of Interstate 94 -- B3, B4 and B5 -- with the other in B1 south of the highway.

The herd south of the interstate has been decimated by disease through the years and continues to struggle. Last spring it was at its smallest size -- 12 -- since bighorns were reintroduced there in 1966. Game and Fish hopes to eventually eliminate the herd and start over with transplanted bighorns from Montana, but flocks of domestic sheep in southwestern North Dakota have hampered the plans, as they can spread the pneumonia bacteria to wild sheep.

The 2022 bighorn season opens Oct. 28 and runs through the end of the year.