Input sought on historic preservation plan

State officials are seeking public input on historic preservation goals and activities for a five-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office and the State Historical Society of North Dakota survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/M95B23D. Responses will be collected through Jan. 1, 2021, and will be used to determine the future of historic preservation in the state.

Periodic updating of North Dakota’s comprehensive historic preservation plan is a federal requirement for the state’s participation in the National Historic Preservation Program. The program brings about $750,000 into the state each year to fund such projects as building restorations, historic property surveys and National Register of Historic Places nominations.

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Specialist Zachary Lechner at 701-328-3576 or zlechner@nd.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0