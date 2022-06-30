Inflationary pressures a concern for Midwest economy; North Dakota's May index falls

Supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures remain a big concern of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota, according to Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions survey for May.

About two-thirds of supply managers expect supply chain disruptions to remain the greatest economic challenge to their business for the remainder of the year.

“Approximately one of five supply managers indicated higher inflation represented their greatest business challenge. Surprisingly, fewer than 5% named labor shortages as their greatest threat for 2022,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The overall index for May sank to 60 from April's 65.9 and March's 71.3, though it remained above growth-neutral for a 24th straight month. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

“Creighton’s monthly survey results indicate the region continues to add manufacturing activity at a solid pace, but with significant and rising inflationary pressures," Goss said.

The survey "continues to track the highest and most consistent inflationary pressures at the wholesale level in more than a quarter of a century," Goss said. "On average, supply managers expect prices for raw materials and supplies to rise by 8.7% in the next six months, or 17.4% annualized.”

The May index for North Dakota fell from 64.1 in April but remained above growth-neutral at 52.7. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 61.8, production or sales at 53.6, delivery lead time at 70.7, employment at 45.3 and inventories at 32.2.

“Both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state are growing at a solid rate, with companies linked to the farm economy and food processing expanding at a healthy pace," Goss said. "The state’s leisure and hospitality industry has benefited from this healthy growth, but employment in this industry remains 3,200 jobs (7.8%) below pre-pandemic levels.”

Regionally, the survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead half a year, plummeted to 21.7 from 33.4 in April.

“When asked about their economic outlook, approximately six of 10 supply managers expect a downturn in economic conditions in the next six months,” Goss said.

