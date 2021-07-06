Infested pontoon incident points to need for stiff enforcement, advocates say

Game and Fish has been working to try to stem the westward spread of the mussels through various approaches, including requiring anglers and other outdoors enthusiasts to take precautions such as cleaning aquatic vegetation from fishing equipment and watercraft. The state also has installed boat-cleaning stations at some water bodies.

Boat inspections are another method, at infested waters and also those that Game and Fish puts a priority on keeping clean, such as Devils Lake, and lakes Sakakawea and Oahe on the Missouri River System. Lake Audubon is typically in the top five of fisheries in terms of angler interest, and Sakakawea -- which feeds Audubon under an embankment topped by U.S. Highway 83 -- has been No. 1 for 33 of the past 35 years, according to state Fisheries Chief Greg Power.

"Tens of millions of dollars and likely over $100 million are spent by anglers fishing Sakakawea annually," he said.

Recreation on the lake supports about 1,000 jobs, according to the Friends of Lake Sakakawea. The lake also is behind Garrison Dam, which produces hydroelectric power.

That all means an infestation of zebra mussels in the area could be devastating, officials say.

