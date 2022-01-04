 Skip to main content
Industrial welding shop catches fire in Williston; no injuries reported

williston fire.jpg

Firefighters battle a blaze at Riverside Welding in Williston on Tuesday.

 MITCH MELBERG, WILLISTON HERALD

Williston firefighters responded to a large blaze at an industrial welding shop in the northwestern part of the city late Tuesday morning.

All of the people at Riverside Welding got out safely, and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Firefighters evacuated when the building began showing signs of collapse, and they switched to defensive fire operations.

The department released a statement early Tuesday afternoon saying that the fire was considered contained, with crews remaining on scene to monitor. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately determined, according to the Williston Herald. The fire department said Riverside Welding officials reported that the blaze started near the business's boiler room.

The Williston Rural Fire Department helped battle the fire, and city Public Works officials and police also responded.

