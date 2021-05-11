Indigenous Media Freedom Alliance founder awarded Bush Fellowship

A Twin Buttes woman who promotes freedom of the press in Indian Country has received a 2021 Bush Fellowship to help her promote accountability in tribal government.

Jodi Rave Spotted Bear, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, is founder of the Indigenous Media Freedom Alliance. She also is the first American Indian woman awarded a Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University, according to the Bush Foundation.

"To realize her vision for change, she will seek mentoring from Native leaders who have succeeded in creating independent news sources and seek training to build the business and leadership skills necessary to lead community-wide change," the foundation said in a statement.

Spotted Bear is one of two North Dakotans to receive a $100,000 Bush Fellowship. The other is Courtney Schaff, of Fargo, an organizer with North Dakota United, the education and public workers union. Schaff will seek advanced education in public policy, mentors in organizing strategy and training in anti-racism practices, according to the foundation.

Spotted Bear and Schaff are among 24 fellowship recipients chosen from 538 applicants in Minnesota and the Dakotas.