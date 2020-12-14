Impaired driving enforcement campaign beginning

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota will have extra patrols on the roads over the next month and a half to crack down on impaired driving.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign begins Friday and runs through January, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Preliminary data show that about one-third of crash fatalities in North Dakota this year are alcohol-related, according to the agency.

“Spend money on gifts this holiday, not on fines for a DUI,” Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said. “Finding a sober ride, getting a cab or using a ride-hailing service will save you money in the long run.”