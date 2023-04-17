Construction is beginning on Interstate 94 near Gladstone, east of Dickinson.

The project includes concrete pavement repair, milling, asphalt overlay and guardrail work on the eastbound lanes from mile marker 71 to 80, according to the state Transportation Department. Structural improvements will be made on the westbound lanes at the Green River Bridge and the Gladstone and Taylor interchanges.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and the speed limit will be reduced while work is occurring.

Minimum delays are expected. Flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone.

Westbound lanes will have a 12-foot width restriction during the Green River Bridge and Gladstone Interchange work, and an 11-foot width restriction during the Taylor Interchange work.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.