I-94 work begins Monday in Medora area

Construction is scheduled to start Monday on Interstate 94 near Medora, and on the Interstate 94 Business Loop east of the tourist town.
The mill and overlay project on the interstate includes east and westbound lanes from Medora to Fryburg. The speed limit will be reduced, and motorists should expect delays.
The Business Loop project includes drainage pipe removal and repaving of the roadway. A portion of the loop will be closed to through traffic while work is taking place. I-94 Exit 27 will be closed for the duration of the project, and motorists should use Exit 24 for access to and from the interstate.
Both projects are expected to be complete the first week of October.