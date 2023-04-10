Construction is beginning on Interstate 94 near Beach.

The project includes reconstruction of the westbound lanes from the Montana state line to the Camel Hump Dam, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crossovers and connection ramps are built. Then traffic will be head-to-head on the eastbound lanes for the duration of the project.

The speed limit will be reduced, and minimum delays are expected. Flaggers will be present at times to help traffic through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.