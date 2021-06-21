I-94 sign project starting near Medora

Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday on Interstate 94 west of the Golden Valley/Billings County line to east of Business Loop I-94 at the Medora Interchange.

The project will include installing a new overhead sign structure along the eastbound I-94 off-ramp at the west Medora Interchange (Exit 24). Additional sign revisions and updates also will take place in the area.

Flaggers will be present during certain phases of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph throughout the lane closure and to 40 mph around the work area. The project is expected to be complete mid-September.

