I-94 rollover in Burleigh County kills 1, injures 3

One person is dead and three others injured after a rollover on Interstate 94 in Burleigh County.

The Chevy Tahoe was westbound when the driver lost control and the SUV went in the median near the McKenzie exit, rolled and came to rest in the eastbound traffic lanes, the Highway Patrol reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two passengers were taken to a Bismarck hospital, where one of them died. The other suffered what the patrol says are serious injuries.

The driver and a third passenger suffered minor injuries.

All four occupants were males. The patrol didn't immediately release their names and ages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0