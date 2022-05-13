I-94 project beginning east of Bismarck

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on a stretch of eastbound Interstate 94 east of Bismarck.
The project beginning 3 miles east of Sterling and ending a mile east of Dawson will consist of concrete pavement repairs, milling and an asphalt overlay.
A single-lane closure will be in place and flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph at lane closures and 45 mph where workers are present.
The work is expected to be completed by early August.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions in North Dakota, go to travel.dot.nd.gov.