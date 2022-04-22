 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-94 overpass being replaced near Medina

Crews are replacing the Interstate 94 overpass at Exit 228, near Medina.

The project will consist of removing and replacing the existing bridge. The work is expected to be completed in late October.

Northbound traffic on state Highway 30 wanting to turn west on I-94 will be detoured east to Exit 230. Southbound traffic on the highway wanting to turn east will be detoured west to Exit 221.

Traffic traveling on I-94 in both directions will be diverted to the off/on ramps when overhead work is taking place on the bridge, and the speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph.

