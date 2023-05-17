An Interstate 94 rest area 7 miles east of Medina will close temporarily during road construction.

The rest area at mile marker 221 will close Friday and is not expected to reopen until late August, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Theproject includes a grade raise and milling and paving to I-94 and the rest area. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to single lanes on the eastbound roadway. The next phase of construction is scheduled for August. At that time traffic will switch to the westbound roadway, and the rest area will reopen.

Speed limits will be reduced and a width restriction will be in place. The project is expected to be completed in November.