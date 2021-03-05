I-94 bridge replacement project resumes Monday

The bridge replacement project on Interstate 94 at the Apple Creek Separation, 5 miles east of Bismarck, is scheduled to resume Monday.

The old bridge was removed last year and the new bridge is scheduled to be open to traffic this summer, according to the state Transportation Department.

Motorists can expect to see reduced speeds and lane closures during the project.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or go to http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

