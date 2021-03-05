 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-94 bridge replacement project resumes Monday

I-94 bridge replacement project resumes Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

The bridge replacement project on Interstate 94 at the Apple Creek Separation, 5 miles east of Bismarck, is scheduled to resume Monday.

The old bridge was removed last year and the new bridge is scheduled to be open to traffic this summer, according to the state Transportation Department.

Motorists can expect to see reduced speeds and lane closures during the project.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or go to http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK condemns ongoing Myanmar violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News