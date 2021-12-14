Hydrogen hub, Coal Creek projects among those recommended for state funding

Proposals to establish a hydrogen hub in North Dakota and to retrofit Coal Creek Station with a carbon capture system are among the projects recommended for funding assistance via a new arm of state government focused on clean energy.

The eight voting members of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority met Tuesday and recommended the state award a combined $28 million in grants and $135 million in loans to six applicants.

The three-member Industrial Commission, chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum, will have the final say over which projects receive funding. The commission is expected to make those decisions when it meets on Monday. Future funding rounds slated for 2022 are meant to allocate $17 million in remaining grant dollars and $115 million in loans.

The recommendations made Tuesday were unanimous except for one no vote on a proposal from the company Bakken Energy for money to support engineering and design work for its planned hydrogen hub.

Authority member Christopher Friez of North American Coal said unanswered questions surround the project, which aims to convert the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah for hydrogen production. The plant for decades has produced synthetic natural gas from coal mined at one of North American Coal’s mines, along with a host of other products.

Others members of the energy authority supported the proposal, saying it could help put natural gas produced in western North Dakota's oil fields to use. Bakken Energy anticipates the market for hydrogen will grow substantially in future years. Its hydrogen could be used to fuel large trucks and other vehicles.

The authority recommended a $10 million grant and an $80 million loan to support the hydrogen project.

The panel also suggested the Industrial Commission award the following:

A $7 million grant and a $40 million loan for Cerilion, which is developing a plant in Trenton that will convert natural gas into liquid fuels.

A $7 million grant for the University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center, which is working on the engineering and design of a system to capture the carbon dioxide emissions from Coal Creek, the state's largest coal-fired power plant. Carbon emissions released into the atmosphere contribute to climate change.

A $3 million grant to Midwest AgEnergy for its carbon capture and storage project at Blue Flint Ethanol in McLean County.

A $1 million grant for Wellspring Hydro to source lithium and other products from saltwater produced in the oil fields. Lithium is used to make batteries and other products.

A $15 million loan for Valence Natural Gas Solutions to expand the use of its mobile devices that capture natural gas that would otherwise be wastefully flared.

The energy authority recommended against funding Marathon Oil’s proposal to install devices meant to reduce flaring at its oil field sites. Members indicated that they supported the project but did not want to help fund it because the technology is already commercially available. The goal of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority is to promote the commercialization of emerging technology.

The Legislature established the energy authority this year, designating $25 million for grants to support projects, in addition to $20 million for hydrogen-related proposals. Lawmakers also made $250 million available in loans through a line of credit from the Bank of North Dakota.

Hydrogen

Leaders of the projects vying for funding each made pitches Tuesday to authority members, who spent considerable time learning about Bakken Energy's plan to establish a hydrogen hub in North Dakota centered around the synfuels plant.

Bakken Energy is working on a deal to purchase the facility from Basin Electric Power Cooperative, the current operator. The plant also produces fertilizer, which would continue even after it is converted.

The plant has faced financial trouble as it competes with cheap natural gas produced in places such as the Bakken amid the rise of horizontal drilling and fracking technology over the past 15 years.

“Producing natural gas from coal, we are having huge losses … and all the byproducts can’t even come close to mitigating those losses we are incurring,” said Paul Sukut, who recently retired as Basin’s CEO. “Over the last three years, we have incurred hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.”

Basin leaders felt their options were either to shut the plant down entirely or close the coal gasification part of it and just produce fertilizer. Then along came Bakken Energy’s hydrogen proposal.

“For Basin Electric it is a way better option,” Sukut said. “We hold all those jobs. They stay in North Dakota.”

The synfuels plant employs 525 people, all of whom are expected to retain their jobs. The workforce and the existing infrastructure at the facility are major reasons why Bakken Energy was interested in the site, CEO Mike Hopkins said.

The plant “has a great deal of the equipment and the processes that you need to produce clean hydrogen on a very large scale,” he said, adding that it “also has the people who know how to operate and run such an operation.”

“By acquiring and redeveloping the synfuels plant and by retaining this valuable workforce, we’re in production faster and we have an unbeatable cost advantage,” he said.

Bakken Energy plans to bring in natural gas from the western North Dakota oil patch to use for hydrogen production. The company is working with Mitsubishi Power Americas to develop its plans. Carbon emissions generated during hydrogen production would be captured and buried permanently underground.

It’s unclear what the hydrogen proposal means for North American Coal's Freedom Mine, which supplies the plant with lignite used to make gas. No one at Tuesday’s meeting provided a clear answer, though the topic came up.

A group known as the Coal Conversion Counties Association, made up of counties, cities and school districts in the coal-producing parts of North Dakota, sent a letter to the governor last week expressing concerns about the hydrogen hub, particularly as the coal industry faces an uncertain future and it appears the hydrogen industry is banking on federal subsidies.

“Those federal hydrogen rules and financial incentives are far from settled at this juncture, which is the primary reason we question whether it is premature for any entity to receive state financial support for this type of venture right now,” association President John Phillips wrote.

North American Coal spokesperson David Straley told the Tribune that the volume of coal used by Basin at the plant and by other facilities supplied by the mine determines the number of miners employed. Basin has not contacted the mining company to inform it of the power co-op's needs should the plant convert to hydrogen production, he said.

The Freedom Mine also supplies Basin’s Antelope Valley Station and Leland Olds Station with coal.

Bakken Energy says the plant will continue to produce gas from coal until 2026, when hydrogen production is expected to begin.

The deal to sell the plant has not closed, but it’s expected to in 2023. Bakken Energy, meanwhile, is applying for a $1.5 billion loan guarantee through the U.S. Department of Energy for the proposed hub. It’s also hoping the federal government will select the project as one of four hydrogen hubs to share in $8 billion made available through the recently passed infrastructure bill.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

