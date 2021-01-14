Hurricane-force winds cause damage, power outages in western North Dakota

Gusts also toppled the wind turbine that has helped power the main building of the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town for the past five years.

President Twyla Baker lives about 250 yards from the structure, and the wind noise kept her awake at times during the night.

"It sounded like a helicopter was trying to land in my parking spot over and over again," she said.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, she heard a crash but couldn't see what had happened due to blowing snow outside her window.

"I assume one of the guy wires snapped," she said.

Later that morning, she found the turbine on the ground, its blades shattered and a nearby fence damaged during the collapse.

The turbine had stood about 60 feet tall, smaller than a utility-scale tower used in wind farms across the state. The building it helped power is connected to other electricity sources, and the facility did not lose power.

Baker hopes to rebuild the turbine. Renewable power is important to the campus, which offers a degree program in sustainable energy technology, she said.

Wind and warmth