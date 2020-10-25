Hunting, fishing interest up during pandemic

Greg Power had a hunch last spring that North Dakota’s outdoors would become more popular as the COVID-19 pandemic found its way to the state.
The fisheries chief for the North Dakota Department of Game and Fish started tracking fishing license sales when the pandemic started.
“We saw a very noticeable spike,” Power said. “It coincided with the pandemic and schools closing.”
The sale of fishing licenses from April to early October is up in every nonresident category when compared to the same time frame in 2019, with nonresident spousal and couple’s licenses each up by about 15%. Resident fishing license sales are ahead of last year’s pace by more than 15%, and resident senior citizen license sales are ahead of 2019 by 17%.
It’s an outdoor trend Power said can be seen across the state. Outdoors activities such as kayaking, biking and hiking are up at state parks and lakes as people look for ways to socially distance, he said. And license sales seem to indicate more people -- residents and nonresidents -- have found the state’s open spaces an attractive alternative for socially distanced activities during the pandemic.
“The good news is we had good fishing opportunities. Hopefully we hooked a few of them on fishing,” Power said.
Kelly Sorge saw some new faces at Indian Hills Resort on Lake Sakakawea this year. More campers got out early too, and booked camping pads ahead of Memorial Day, which is seen as the traditional beginning of the camping season.
“It was kind of the great escape to get out of the house,” she said.
Lake Sakakawea and Indian Hills -- a family run resort started by her parents in 1984 -- drew several groups of anglers that usually make an annual trip to Canada, Sorge said. This year, with that border closed, they were less concerned about where they went and more focused on continuing a tradition. They found the state to their liking.
“Fishing in September is typically not great, but they loved North Dakota and loved the place,” she said. “Several of them said they want to come back when it’s better fishing time.”
Support Local Journalism
For others, the lake “was on their bucket list or on top of their list,” she said.
Many of her new customers were from North Dakota.
“They decided to rediscover what North Dakota is and stay within a couple hundred miles of home,” Sorge said.
The state has a lot to offer waterfowl hunters too, said Game and Fish Wildlife Director Jeb Williams, and the closure of the Canadian border due to COVID-19 restrictions likely pushed the state’s hunting numbers up. For hunters along the border who found their annual trip to Canada canceled, “I think North Dakota comes to mind,” he said.
“North Dakota is more than likely a good second option,” Williams said.
Nonresident 14-day statewide waterfowl license sales are ahead of 2019 by 41%, and the sale of 14-day small game licenses -- which is needed for pheasant hunting -- is 38% ahead of last year. Nonresident early Canada goose license sales from April to early October are nearly 80% ahead of last year.
Game and Fish Upland Game Biologist RJ Gross took more calls about waterfowl hunting this year than in years past, and he estimates that 75-80% of those prospective hunters mentioned going after pheasants too. Reports from opening weekend of pheasant hunting seem to show “everyone is pleasantly surprised,” Gross said, and hunting success is one of the first steps in turning new visitors into annual visitors.
“I bet we will, just because of the influx of birds,” he said.
Lake Sakakawea, Devils Lake and the Missouri River -- referred to in North Dakota fishing circles as the Big 3 -- get about half of the fishing traffic in the state but Game and Fish officials are seeing an increase in all corners, Power said. The timing of the increase is good, as the state is at a near-record number fishing lakes. The department currently manages 410 lakes, up from 168 during the dry years of the late 1980s.
“There’s nothing good about COVID-19, but at least we had something to offer them on the landscape,” Power said.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
