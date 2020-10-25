Hunting, fishing interest up during pandemic

Greg Power had a hunch last spring that North Dakota’s outdoors would become more popular as the COVID-19 pandemic found its way to the state.

The fisheries chief for the North Dakota Department of Game and Fish started tracking fishing license sales when the pandemic started.

“We saw a very noticeable spike,” Power said. “It coincided with the pandemic and schools closing.”

The sale of fishing licenses from April to early October is up in every nonresident category when compared to the same time frame in 2019, with nonresident spousal and couple’s licenses each up by about 15%. Resident fishing license sales are ahead of last year’s pace by more than 15%, and resident senior citizen license sales are ahead of 2019 by 17%.

It’s an outdoor trend Power said can be seen across the state. Outdoors activities such as kayaking, biking and hiking are up at state parks and lakes as people look for ways to socially distance, he said. And license sales seem to indicate more people -- residents and nonresidents -- have found the state’s open spaces an attractive alternative for socially distanced activities during the pandemic.

“The good news is we had good fishing opportunities. Hopefully we hooked a few of them on fishing,” Power said.