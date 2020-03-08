Hunger Free ND Garden Project surpasses milestone

A North Dakota program that uses fruits and vegetables from home gardeners and commercial growers to help feed the hungry collected about 300,000 pounds of produce last year, pushing the Hunger Free ND Garden Project past another milestone.

“In 10 seasons, North Dakota growers have donated more than 3.1 million pounds of produce to help address the issue of food insecurity in our state,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It is a vital partnership between those who have produce to share and those who receive it.”

The Hunger Free ND Garden Project was started in 2010 by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture in partnership with the Great Plains Food Bank and 10 other organizations across the state. The program encourages home gardeners and commercial growers to plant extra produce each year for donation to food pantries, soup kitchens and other charitable community programs.

