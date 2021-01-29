 Skip to main content
Hundreds turn out at Capitol for North Dakota March for Life
Hundreds of people turned out for the North Dakota March for Life on Friday at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Those who attended socially distanced on the mall as they listened to speakers including Bismarck Roman Catholic Diocese Bishop David Kagan, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Bismarck Rev. Craig Vasek.

The event was billed as the first state rally, with previous rallies being held in Washington, D.C. Bismarck Catholic Diocese spokeswoman Sonia Mullally estimated the number of people attending at up to 1,500, with the University of Mary and St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck each having 500 students at the anti-abortion rally. 

