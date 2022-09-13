 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hundreds of wild turkey licenses remain in North Dakota

Turkey twosome (copy)

Wild turkeys forage at the edge of a field in Mandan in December 2019.

 WILL KINCAID, TRIBUNE

More than 800 fall wild turkey licenses remain in nine North Dakota hunting units after the license lottery.

The state Game and Fish Department will issue all remaining licenses on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on Wednesday. Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

Game and Fish this year made 3,975 licenses available, 150 more than last year. Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties remains closed to hunting because of a low turkey population.

Licenses remain for the following units: Unit 4, portions of Billings and Golden Valley counties, (38); Unit 13, Dunn County, (467); Unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County, (22); Unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties, (177); Unit 30, portions of Morton County, (56); Unit 31, Mountrail County, (22); Unit 44, Slope County, (10); Unit 45, Stark County, (44); and Unit 51, Burke County, Renville County and a portion of Ward County (27).

The fall wild turkey season runs from Oct. 8 through next Jan. 1.

