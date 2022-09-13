Hundreds of wild turkey licenses remain in North Dakota

A woman accused of fatally stabbing her roommate 15 years ago in North Dakota pleaded not guilty Thursday after a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to send her to trial on felony murder. Thirty-four-year-old Nichole Rice appeared in Ward County District Court in connection with the 2007 death of 18-year-old Anita Knutson. The Minot State University student was found face down in her bed and had two stab wounds to the chest, according to court documents. Minot Police Chief John Klug has said Rice was always a person of interest, but until this year there had not been enough evidence to arrest her.