Hundreds gather in North Dakota to 'stand with Trump'

Around 300 people gathered Saturday to support President Donald Trump's bid for reelection and a transparent election process.

The Stand With Trump rally took place on the steps of the North Dakota State Library and featured speakers including North Dakota's Congressional delegation, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and Auditor Josh Gallion, all Republicans. Attendees waved Trump flags with slogans like "Make Liberals Cry Again" and held signs saying "Fair Legal Votes." Chants of "Four more years" and "USA" broke out throughout the rally.

Amelia Miller, who attended the rally, said she was at the event because she wants Trump to be the president for the next four years and said she had concerns about election results in other states.

"I would like to see a recount," Miller said. "I would even go back and revote so we know it's legal."

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election Saturday morning after declaring that the former vice president won Pennsylvania. Trump received 65% of the vote in North Dakota.

Organizer Jared Hendrix said the goal of the rally was to show solidarity with Trump and to "underscore the importance of election integrity."