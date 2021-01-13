Humanities North Dakota offers classes, speakers in wake of tumultuous election

Humanities North Dakota is offering free civics education classes and arranging for a series of speakers "to support thoughtful, informed and engaged citizenship" in the wake of the tumultuous general election and its aftermath.

“The events leading up to and following the 2020 election demonstrate that American democracy is both fragile and dependent upon the active engagement of thoughtful and informed citizens," Executive Director Brenna Gerhardt said.

The classes are offered to adults and high school students. The course taught by constitutional scholars teaches the history and principles of the United States federal democratic republic. Participants will learn how government functions, along with their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

Humanities North Dakota also has gathered thinkers from across the political spectrum to present their solutions to issues facing the democracy during the GameChanger Ideas Festival starting Thursday and running through March 25. All events take place online and are free. Issues covered will include the effect of social media on democracy, election reform, social unrest, overcoming partisan division and the role of the Declaration of Independence today.

For more information including a schedule, go to www.gamechangernd.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0