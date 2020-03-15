Human Services hosting presentation on Medicaid reform

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is hosting its third informational presentation on primary care management reform for North Dakota Medicaid on Thursday.
The presentation from 3-4 p.m. will be available through Skype video conference at https://bit.ly/3cqpykp or by phone at 701-328-0950, passcode 827948193#. North Dakota Medicaid providers and other stakeholders are invited to attend.
The event’s featured speaker is Kate McEvoy from Connecticut Medicaid. She will share information on HUSKY Health, a self-insured managed fee-for-service model that Human Services says has improved outcomes for both Medicaid members and health care providers.
McEvoy’s 45-minute presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing on the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/medicalserv/medicaid/provider.html.
North Dakota Medicaid is considering a new primary care management model as an alternative to its Primary Care Case Management program that was established in the 1990s. This is the third informational presentation held this year to learn from other state Medicaid programs that have implemented care management models.
More information can be found at: www.nd.gov/dhs/services/medicalserv/medicaid/managedcare.html.