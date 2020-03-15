Human Services hosting presentation on Medicaid reform

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is hosting its third informational presentation on primary care management reform for North Dakota Medicaid on Thursday.

The presentation from 3-4 p.m. will be available through Skype video conference at https://bit.ly/3cqpykp or by phone at 701-328-0950, passcode 827948193#. North Dakota Medicaid providers and other stakeholders are invited to attend.

The event’s featured speaker is Kate McEvoy from Connecticut Medicaid. She will share information on HUSKY Health, a self-insured managed fee-for-service model that Human Services says has improved outcomes for both Medicaid members and health care providers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}