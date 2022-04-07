Howling winds, lack of rain elevate drought and wildfire worries in North Dakota

Gusty winds have been a common occurrence in North Dakota this spring, and the frequent gales are increasing concerns about drought and wildfires in the western half of the state.

"We know we're starting to sound like a broken record, but it's windy again today," the National Weather Service Bismarck office quipped in online posts Thursday, as it forecast another day of gusts up to 60 mph in the region.

The wind on Wednesday was strong enough to blow over a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 2 in northeastern North Dakota, according to the Highway Patrol. The driver wasn't hurt. On Thursday, wind was blowing around snow and reducing visibility in eastern North Dakota, according to the state Transportation Department. AccuWeather said "The wind will be strong enough to cause the snow to be blown sideways at times."

The blustery conditions that began Tuesday throughout the Central Plains are exacerbating ongoing drought and elevating the risk of wildfires, according to AccuWeather.

"The combination of strong winds, low humidity and warmth can contribute to an extreme fire risk," Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said.

There have been 20 wildfires in North Dakota so far this spring that have burned a total of 92 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.

The fire danger in western North Dakota on Thursday was mostly in the moderate category, though it was considered high in the northwest, where the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map shows extreme drought persists. The map, published Thursday, also shows that the rest of western North Dakota remains abnormally dry or in moderate-to-severe drought -- conditions that have existed more than a year.

There's little optimism for a quick turnaround.

In the Northern Plains, "State drought monitoring teams have all noted the increasing dryness across the region," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Deborah Bathke wrote. The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Twenty-two North Dakota counties have now imposed some form of burn restrictions. Most are in western North Dakota. Burleigh County does not yet have a burn ban, but Morton County does. Officials there are investigating a Mandan grass fire they believe was started by an unattended campfire near the Heart River this week. No structures were damaged, but a suspect was taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of burns. No criminal charges were immediately filed, but the person could potentially face punishment of up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine because of the burn ban.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and the U.S. Forest Service's Dakota Prairie Grasslands office both put out statements this week urging outdoors enthusiasts to be mindful of the dry conditions.

"Strong winds and dry grass make it easy for a fire to start and quickly grow large," the grasslands office said in a statement.

Game and Fish urged people to pay attention to the daily rural fire danger index, which often triggers local burning restrictions.

Crops and cattle

Soil moisture remains a concern as farmers being fieldwork in preparation for spring planting.

The first weekly crop report of the season from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, released Monday, rated topsoil moisture as being 46% short or very short and subsoil moisture as being 58% in those categories.

The latest drought briefing from the National Weather Service, released Monday, states that "Dry weather during the month of March has led to a slight worsening of drought conditions across parts of the west and central, and drought is expected to continue for the west."

March climate statistics from the weather service show that Bismarck, Dickinson and Minot all had below-normal precipitation during the month. Bismarck received a quarter inch of precipitation, more than half an inch below average.

Cattle and calf conditions in the state are still healthy, with only 10% being rated either poor or very poor, according to the crop report. But hay and roughage supplies are rated 63% short or very short, and 46% of stock water supplies are in those categories.

USDA announced this week that it is offering additional aid through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program to help ranchers cover above-normal costs of hauling livestock to forage, complementing previously announced aid for hauling feed to livestock.

“Unfortunately, drought conditions across the U.S. continue and, in many states, have worsened. In response, we continue to find ways to help livestock producers alleviate some of the financial strain,” said Marcy Svenningsen, executive director in North Dakota for USDA's Farm Service Agency. “This most recent ELAP program update recognizes that, for some ranchers, hauling livestock to forage rather than feed to livestock is easier and makes more sense financially.”

The federal government already is sending out aid payments through its Emergency Livestock Relief Program, which is providing at least $750 million for ranchers nationwide stricken by drought or wildfires last year.

“This program provides critical relief to North Dakota ranchers, especially as we head into the spring with the western half of the state already in severe drought,” North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said. But he added, “We urge USDA to implement relief for crop producers as quickly as possible. Farmers need certainty on that assistance as they head into the growing season facing mounting input costs.”

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.