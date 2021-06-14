Hot days in store for much of western, central North Dakota

Much of western and central North Dakota is in for more hot weather over the next couple of days.

Triple-digit temperatures will blanket parts of the Central Plains, and highs in the 90s are likely to stretch as far as North Dakota, according to AccuWeather. The jet stream has bulged northward, allowing the hot air to flow into the region.

"After a scorching start to the month of June, the heat will continue across parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Bismarck as of Monday was 12.5 degrees above average for the month and had already set three daily high temperature records, including 106 degrees on June 4, AccuWeather reported.

That reading was the second-earliest the city had ever hit triple digits -- the earliest was May 27, 1934 -- and the earliest in the year the city had hit 106, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency's five-day forecast for western and central North Dakota calls for highs reaching the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a cooldown to the 70s and 80s later in the week.

