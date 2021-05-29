Honor guard gives veterans 'a proper burial'; Memorial Day program set Monday

Clouston, who spent 25 years in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves, has been part of the honor guard since 2001 and serves as the chaplain. Being in the group is a "family thing," he said. His father was an honor guard member, and after Clouston joined, he talked his brother and brother-in-law into joining as well.

Both Clouston and Ringland described what they do as an "honor" for their fellow veterans.

"They deserve the honors because they helped defend our freedoms," Ringland said.

Having the honor guard present also is meaningful to the families of the deceased veterans, they said. Sometimes families even record the salute, according to Clouston.

"I can't even describe the tears that are flowing and the thanks that we get," he said. "It's very meaningful."

Memorial Day program

The Memorial Day ceremony will take place at noon Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.