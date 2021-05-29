Honor guard gives veterans 'a proper burial'; Memorial Day program set Monday

Two Bismarck men who attend veterans' funerals say it's an honor to give the deceased military members a "proper burial."
Air Force Veteran John Ringland and Army National Guard veteran Ken Clouston are members of the VFW Post 707 and American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard. Members of the posts will be taking part in a Memorial Day ceremony at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on Monday.
Ringland has been part of the honor guard for the past 15 years. The group, which serves at funerals for veterans, helps honor the deceased for their service in the armed forces.
The all-volunteer honor guard performs a 21-gun salute, folds and presents an American flag to the next of kin and plays taps. About a dozen veterans are members.
The honor guard has been busy during the coronavirus pandemic. Ringland, who spent almost 24 years in the Air Force, said the guard attended 198 funerals in 2020, about 30 more than the previous year. The group didn't serve at funerals for about a month last spring because of the pandemic but resumed in June. The honor guard has attended more than 70 funerals this year because people have been delaying services for their loved ones due to COVID-19, he said.
"You just respect all the veterans, and I want to make sure they have a proper burial," Ringland said.
Clouston, who spent 25 years in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves, has been part of the honor guard since 2001 and serves as the chaplain. Being in the group is a "family thing," he said. His father was an honor guard member, and after Clouston joined, he talked his brother and brother-in-law into joining as well.
Both Clouston and Ringland described what they do as an "honor" for their fellow veterans.
"They deserve the honors because they helped defend our freedoms," Ringland said.
Having the honor guard present also is meaningful to the families of the deceased veterans, they said. Sometimes families even record the salute, according to Clouston.
"I can't even describe the tears that are flowing and the thanks that we get," he said. "It's very meaningful."
Memorial Day program
The Memorial Day ceremony will take place at noon Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.
Local veterans organizations will hold an informal program beforehand at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck, starting at 9:30 a.m. Cookies, doughnuts, coffee and other beverages will be served. A bus will transport attendees to the Veterans Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. The ceremony also will be livestreamed in the Heritage Center's Russell Reid Auditorium and at ndguard.nd.gov.
The theme of the Memorial Day ceremony is "Korean War -- Never Forgotten," and it will feature a keynote address from Russell Hawkins, the stepson of National Guard Master Sgt. Woodrow Wilson Keeble, who posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his service in the Korean War and is the only full-blooded Sioux Indian to receive the nation's top military honor.
Keeble, a North Dakotan, served in the South Pacific during World War II, where he earned a Bronze Star Medal, two Purple Hearts and the Combat Infantry Badge before leaving the National Guard. He reenlisted during the Korean War and earned another Purple Heart along with other honors. He was not awarded the Medal of Honor until 2008.
Keeble also was bestowed the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, which recognizes North Dakotans who have achieved national recognition and reflected honor on the state. It's considered the state's top award.
The North Dakota National Guard created an award in recognition of Keeble. The Woodrow W. Keeble "JE SUIS PRET" Award honors a current or former member of the state Guard for actions that display "personal courage, fortitude and determination to protect/defend life, limb or property."
The ceremony also will feature remarks from Gov. Doug Burgum; U.S. Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, both R-N.D.; and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general. There will be a flyover from the North Dakota National Guard, the posting of the colors and the playing of taps. It's open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and practice social distancing.
