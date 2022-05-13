 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homeland Security warns of phone scam

Homeland Security Investigations warns that the agency’s phone numbers have been used as part of a telephone spoofing scam.

The spoofing technique transmits false information to caller ID, so it appears the calls are legitimate. The scammers say they are employees of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration. The callers will represent themselves as law enforcement and threaten to arrest the recipient, or tell people they are the victim of identity theft in an attempt to obtain personal information.

Anyone who receives such a call should not provide any personal information, the department said. A person who believes he or she has been part of the scam can call the DHS OIG Hotline at 1-800-323-8603, or file a complaint online at www.oig.dhs.gov. They can also call the HSI Tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

