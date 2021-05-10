 Skip to main content
Homebuyer aid program limits updated
Homebuyer aid program limits updated

North Dakota's Industrial Commission has updated eligibility limits for government programs that help North Dakota residents, typically first-time buyers, purchase a home.

The programs administered by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency provide income-qualified households with low-cost financing, as well as down payment and closing cost assistance.

The commission has set the acquisition cost limit for the FirstHome and HomeAccess programs at $311,979 for a single-family home -- higher for two- to four-unit properties -- and set the maximum income limits at $90,100 to $117,530. The income limits vary depending on household size and the county in which a financed home is purchased.

For more information, go to www.ndhfa.org.

