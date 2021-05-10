Homebuyer aid program limits updated

The programs administered by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency provide income-qualified households with low-cost financing, as well as down payment and closing cost assistance.

The commission has set the acquisition cost limit for the FirstHome and HomeAccess programs at $311,979 for a single-family home -- higher for two- to four-unit properties -- and set the maximum income limits at $90,100 to $117,530. The income limits vary depending on household size and the county in which a financed home is purchased.