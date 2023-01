City offices in Bismarck and Mandan are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, and there is no public school in either city.

There will be regular garbage and recycling pickup in both cities on Monday, however, and the city landfills will be open.

Burleigh County and Morton County offices are closed for the day, and it's also a holiday for state government. U.S. Postal Service offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.