Hoeven secures 3rd term in 3-way race for North Dakota U.S. Senate seat

  Updated
Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. John Hoeven fended off two challengers Tuesday to win a third term representing North Dakota.

With 53 of 398 precincts partially or fully reporting, Hoeven had 58% of the vote to Democrat Katrina Christiansen’s 27% and independent Rick Becker’s 15%. The Associated Press declared Hoeven the winner.

Hoeven beat Becker for the Republican Party’s endorsement in April, but Becker announced his independent campaign in August. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, has served a decade in the state House, where he founded the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, but he isn't seeking reelection.

Hoeven served as governor from 2000-10 and president of the state-owned Bank of North Dakota from 1993-2000. North Dakota voters sent him to the U.S. Senate in 2010 as the first Republican elected to Congress from the state in 30 years.

Hoeven during the campaign said his focus has been to "be a leader" on agriculture and energy, citing his influential seats on agriculture committees and his position to help write the next Farm Bill. He touted his energy experience as governor during the early years of the Bakken oil boom, and his support of new coal industry technology for sequestering climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions.

He sees solutions to inflation in growing small businesses, producing more energy and solving supply chain issues. He called President Joe Biden's agenda "wrong" for North Dakota and the country.

Becker touted resistance to Biden's agenda and to what he sees as overreach by federal agencies and a "woke" culture seeping into society. Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, highlighted her "problem solver" credentials from years in the engineering industry. She cited as priorities stabilizing government operations and addressing inflation.

Bismarck Event Center voter Alyssa Dhuyvetter said she voted for Hoeven, citing her conservative upbringing and Hoeven having "done a really good job for the agricultural North Dakota."

"I grew up as a farm kid, so I feel like he has really the agriculture and farmers' interests at heart," she said.

Preston Johnson, who voted for Hoeven, said the senator "represents North Dakota and North Dakota values" better than the other candidates. 

Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White explained the entire process on how votes are cast and counted on machines which are used in all 53 counties in North Dakota. Assisting White is McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Erica Johnsrud. The demonstration was held for members of the media and local residents and officials in Bismarck on Friday. The effort was to show how safe and secure the election process is as the mid-term elections coming up on Nov. 8th.
+3 
031121-nws-becker2.jpg (copy)

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck.

 Tom Stromme
+3 
Sen. John Hoeven

Sen. John Hoeven

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio - Joy Holder

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

