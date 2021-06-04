Historic heat blankets Bismarck

Record heat blanked North Dakota on Friday, reaching a historic level in Bismarck.

National Weather Service data showed 106 degrees at the Bismarck airport late in the afternoon. The agency said it's the second-earliest the city has hit triple digits -- the earliest was May 27, 1934.

It smashed Bismarck's record high for June 4 of 95, set in 1988. Minot also broke its record, which was the same as Bismarck's. The two cities also set records on Thursday, with the mercury stopping just shy of 100 degrees.

The heat caused by a change in the jet stream is a dramatic difference from just a week ago. A trace of snow was reported in Bismarck on Thursday, May 27. Snow had never before been reported in the city on that date, according to the weather service.

Jenny Hellman, of Glen Ullin, and her boys were among the many people who went to Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan to cool off on Friday.

"We knew it was going to be hot so we came for the day," she said while applying sunscreen to her 7-year-old son, Dalton. "We're glad it's here."