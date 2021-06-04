 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic heat blankets Bismarck
0 Comments
alert top story

Historic heat blankets Bismarck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beating the heat

Jenny Hellman, of Glen Ullin, applies sunscreen to son Dalton Hellman, 7, while waiting in line with her family for Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan to open on Friday morning. "We knew it was going to be hot so we came for the day," she said. It turned out to be record hot -- the mercury hit triple digits, breaking the city's record for the date of 95, set in 1988. National Weather Service data showed 106 degrees at the Bismarck airport in late afternoon. The agency said it's the second-earliest the city has hit triple digits -- the earliest was May 27, 1934. Bismarck's outdoor swimming pools will open for the summer on Monday.

 Tom Stromme

Record heat blanked North Dakota on Friday, reaching a historic level in Bismarck.

National Weather Service data showed 106 degrees at the Bismarck airport late in the afternoon. The agency said it's the second-earliest the city has hit triple digits -- the earliest was May 27, 1934.

It smashed Bismarck's record high for June 4 of 95, set in 1988. Minot also broke its record, which was the same as Bismarck's. The two cities also set records on Thursday, with the mercury stopping just shy of 100 degrees.

What happens when the thermometer crosses over the 100 degree mark and reporters have a little extra time on their hands? They head over to the BisMan Community Food Co-op to buy some duck eggs and see if they'll fry on the parking lot blacktop, of course!

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The heat caused by a change in the jet stream is a dramatic difference from just a week ago. A trace of snow was reported in Bismarck on Thursday, May 27. Snow had never before been reported in the city on that date, according to the weather service. 

Jenny Hellman, of Glen Ullin, and her boys were among the many people who went to Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan to cool off on Friday.

"We knew it was going to be hot so we came for the day," she said while applying sunscreen to her 7-year-old son, Dalton. "We're glad it's here."

The weather service forecast for the weekend calls for highs on Saturday in the 90s with a cooldown for Sunday, with highs that day in the upper 70s and 80s. There's a chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening into early Sunday.

Bismarck's outdoor swimming pools open for the summer on Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News