Historic arctic outbreak to give way to springlike temps by the weekend

Historically cold weather that has gripped North Dakota for more than a week promises to give way to balmy, almost springlike temperatures by the weekend.
The difference between overnight lows this past weekend and daytime highs this coming weekend in Bismarck could be as much as 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
"It's going to feel a lot warmer compared to what we just experienced," Meteorologist Zack Hargove said.
What Bismarck residents just experienced was 10 consecutive days of lows of minus 10 degrees or colder. That's tied with a streak in 2004 for the longest this century. Since record-keeping began in 1874, there have been only 11 streaks of that length or longer, with the longest being 23 days in 1936 and 1875, according to weather service data.
"As far as the magnitude (of cold), it wasn't historic for Bismarck, but just the longevity of it," Hargrove said.
High temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits Monday and Tuesday and then start climbing Wednesday. The weather service outlook is for highs in Bismarck on Saturday in the 30s, and on Sunday and Monday in the 40s. That contrasts with record cold this past weekend.
Bismarck on Saturday had a record-low temperature for the date of minus 28, 1 degree colder than the previous mark set in 1951. The high temperature in Jamestown on Saturday reached only minus 13, setting a city record for the lowest maximum temperature for the date. The previous mark of minus 11 had stood for 85 years. Grand Forks set a similar record on Sunday, breaking a city mark set 99 years ago.
The recent weather pattern "has been allowing arctic air to just flood south from the northern regions of Canada," Hargrove said. "That (pattern) is finally getting kicked out."
That means the frigid air will give way to milder air that's more from the Pacific Northwest region, and temperatures will change from being below normal to above normal for this time of year.
"Normal is the upper 20s for Bismarck, so we might be a little bit above normal this weekend," Hargrove said.
The downside is that there's no precipitation in the forecast. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows nearly all of North Dakota in some form of drought, and more than half of the state in severe drought, including most of the west.
Snowfall is staying well to the south of the Upper Midwest, and causing major problems from the Southern Plains to the Northeast. On Monday morning, more than 150 million Americans were under some sort of National Weather Service winter weather warning, watch or advisory.
What the weather service called an "unprecedented and expansive area of hazardous winter weather" led to massive power outages and major traffic pileups in southern states late last week and into the start of this workweek. A pileup involving more than 130 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate left six people dead and dozens injured Thursday, according to The Associated Press. Abilene, Texas, had nearly 15 inches of snow and a low temperature of 5 degrees on Sunday, according to AccuWeather. Poweroutage.us showed 2.7 million people without power in Texas alone on Monday morning.
"They're really struggling, especially down in Texas, with power outages and the roads are just a mess," Hargrove said.
In Bismarck, meanwhile, the temperature crept above zero on Sunday, and Hargrove noted that it actually felt kind of nice outside.
"It's surprising how quickly you get acclimated," he said.
