Historic arctic outbreak to give way to springlike temps by the weekend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recent weather pattern "has been allowing arctic air to just flood south from the northern regions of Canada," Hargrove said. "That (pattern) is finally getting kicked out."

That means the frigid air will give way to milder air that's more from the Pacific Northwest region, and temperatures will change from being below normal to above normal for this time of year.

"Normal is the upper 20s for Bismarck, so we might be a little bit above normal this weekend," Hargrove said.

The downside is that there's no precipitation in the forecast. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows nearly all of North Dakota in some form of drought, and more than half of the state in severe drought, including most of the west.

Snowfall is staying well to the south of the Upper Midwest, and causing major problems from the Southern Plains to the Northeast. On Monday morning, more than 150 million Americans were under some sort of National Weather Service winter weather warning, watch or advisory.