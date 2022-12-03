 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hispanic Christmas celebration helping bridge culture gap in northwest North Dakota

One member of the growing Hispanic population in the western North Dakota oil patch is hoping to bridge the gap of cultures through an advocacy organization and an annual Hispanic Christmas event.

Yolanda Rojas, a Mexico native who came to Watford City with her husband to better their careers, founded the nonprofit organization Hispanic Advocacy of North Dakota in the summer of 2021, and created the La Posada Hispanic Christmas Celebration. The second annual event is Sunday.

“If people don’t create (and) build a sense of community, a sense of belonging in the town or the community they live (in), they will never call it home,” Rojas said. “It doesn’t matter how much money they make.”

Growing population

McKenzie County, in the heart of the oil patch, has the second-highest Hispanic population percentage in North Dakota at 10.4%, just behind Walsh County with 12.5%, according to the 2020 U.S. census. 

Rojas said she noticed there was “a great need for Hispanic representation” in North Dakota and that was a driving factor in bringing the Hispanic Advocacy of North Dakota to life. She wants the organization to be a voice for the Hispanic community, to connect people and to educate people about Hispanic culture. 

“You come here because you can make something of yourself,” she said. “The opportunity to have a little more (of) that financial growth that you need to pursue other things, like starting a business, going to school, achieving a career. There’s so much opportunity here, and Hispanics are all about looking for those opportunities that will help them better their livelihoods and their lifestyles and their families.”

Rojas said that she wrestled with the thought of, “Why do I have to sacrifice part of who I am to be in a place that I truly love?” 

“I initiated this group because I’m from Mexico originally. I was born there and brought to the states at a very young age and I lived my entire life in Arizona, and I’ve been in Watford City for eight years now … (Yet) I feel like I’m cheating my children from really knowing their culture and knowing the traditions that we celebrate in our native country,” she said. “To me, that was unfair.”

Christmas celebration

One tradition, “Las Posadas,” which translates into “The Inns,” began in Mexico as a religious festival from the middle of December leading up to Christmas Eve. Rojas has brought a version to northwestern North Dakota.

“I thought this is a great way to grasp a large population of Hispanic countries and bring this event to Watford City,” she said.

The 2nd Annual La Posada Hispanic Christmas Celebration is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the Watford City Civic Center Gym. The event is free and will feature a DJ, door prizes, piñatas for children and a Nativity skit performed in Spanish, but the narration will be in English.

Homemade fruit punch, known as “ponche,” will be served hot and made from a blend of fruits and spices such as apple, guava, hibiscus and cinnamon. There also will be food vendors available, including one that will be selling Mexican desserts. 

People who attend are encouraged to bring a canned good for a community food drive, Rojas said. 

Last year’s La Posada attracted about 200 people, and Rojas expects double that number this year. This weekend’s Christmas event also is a way for non-Hispanics to learn about their neighbors, she added. 

“We also want to be that gateway of giving. We want to bring people, we want to educate people about a different culture that they don’t know about, but we also want to represent a culture that is living here, that has moved here and has adopted Watford City as their home,” Rojas said.  

It’ll take time, effort and funds to bring more such cultural events to Watford City with the Hispanic Advocacy of North Dakota, Rojas said. 

As a visionary, I see us having these Hispanic Christmas celebrations throughout different towns in our state. It’s something I can envision into the future … but it’s not something that’s going to happen next year or in two years," she said. "But it's something that we are hoping will be adopted by other communities in our state.”

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

Behind the Headlines: Investigating the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

