Highway project set near Ashley

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on the 18-mile stretch of state Highway 11 from Ashley to the McIntosh/Dickey County line.

The project will include widening, new pavement and pipes. The work is expected to last until mid-October. Flaggers and pilot cars will direct motorists through the work zone, and speeds will be reduced. A width restriction of 12 feet will be in place.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov/.

