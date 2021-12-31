Highway Patrol to step up enforcement over holiday weekend

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement efforts during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

It's part of a larger effort of the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, which is composed of 12 state police agencies including those in South Dakota and Montana.

The goal is to keep roadways safe over the holiday. Officers will focus on such things as impaired driving, speeding and seat belt use.

The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

