Highway patrol identifies victims of fatal New Town crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the people who died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash northeast of New Town.

The driver of the vehicle, Rosa Marie Winanz, 31, Mandan, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 8, the patrol said. Wade White Body, 39, Minot, died after being flown to a Minot hospital. Justin White Body, 23, New Town, was taken to a Minot hospital for treatment of injuries.

The three were headed north about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the GMC Envoy they were in entered the ditch and rolled three or four times, the patrol said. All three were ejected.

