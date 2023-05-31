Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Construction is underway on North Dakota Highway 23 in the New Town area.

Crews are widening shoulders and making lighting improvements about 4 miles east of the town. Flaggers are helping direct traffic, the speed limit is reduced and a 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Crews also are building a temporary bypass and roundabout at the intersection of Highways 23 and 8, 6 miles east of New Town. A temporary bypass has been set up for traffic. Speeds are reduced, and flaggers and pilot cars are directing traffic.

Both projects are expected to be completed in the fall.