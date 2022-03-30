Highly contagious bird flu confirmed in North Dakota

A highly contagious bird flu that has been spreading around the country has been confirmed in North Dakota, in a noncommercial backyard chicken flock in Kidder County, the state Agriculture Department announced Wednesday.

The premises have been quarantined and the flock of 26 birds destroyed. Domestic birds within about a 6-mile zone are being monitored.

Avian influenza also has been confirmed in wild snow geese in the state, which they're flying through on their spring migration north, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress. That is the likely source of contamination for the Kidder County flock, he said.

There are nine turkey farms in North Dakota that produce about 1 million birds annually, according to the Agriculture Department. Andress said he's also aware of two commercial chicken operations, though the state doesn't keep a formal registry. None of the commercial operations is close to the Kidder County flock, he said.

The State Board of Animal Health earlier this month canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds within North Dakota as a prevention measure. The board issued a similar edict in 2015, when the state had two cases of bird flu, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,00 birds.

The bird flu this year has been confirmed in at least 19 states, including Minnesota and South Dakota, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Federal and state officials say there is no public health concern from the avian influenza.

(Check back for updates.)

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.