Highly contagious bird flu confirmed in North Dakota; Kidder County flock infected

A highly contagious bird flu that has been spreading around the country has been confirmed in North Dakota, in a noncommercial backyard chicken flock in Kidder County, the state Agriculture Department announced Wednesday.

Federal and state officials say there is no public health concern from the avian influenza, but it can be devastating to the poultry industry.

The Kidder County premises have been quarantined and the flock of 26 birds destroyed. The department did not identify the flock's owner or specific location, citing North Dakota law that allows the State Board of Animal Health to keep such information private.

State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said the flock was on a rural hobby farm, and that it had sold birds locally for consumption in the past and had birds for sale. But it had not sold any recently and there are no concerns that any infected birds from the flock were taken off the farm, he said. The farm does not sell chicken eggs.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among poultry through nasal and eye secretions as well as manure. The virus also can spread from wild birds to domestic poultry.

Bird flu has been confirmed in wild snow geese in the state as they fly through on their spring migration north, including in Burleigh County, which neighbors Kidder. A wild goose is the likely source of contamination for the Kidder County flock, according to Andress. The farm did not bring any chickens in from out of state, he said.

The Agriculture Department was notified of the flock by a veterinarian working with the owner. The North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory initially identified the positive case, and it was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

Domestic birds within about a 6-mile zone of the Kidder County farm are being monitored. State officials are not aware of any commercial flocks in that vicinity, according to Andress.

There are nine turkey farms in North Dakota that produce about 1 million birds annually, according to the Agriculture Department. Andress said he's also aware of two commercial chicken operations, though the state doesn't keep a formal registry. None of the commercial operations is close to the Kidder County flock, he said.

The Board of Animal Health earlier this month canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds within North Dakota as a prevention measure, at the request of the North Dakota Turkey Federation. The board issued a similar edict in 2015, when the state had two cases of bird flu, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,00 birds.

The bird flu this year has been confirmed in at least 19 states since January, including Minnesota and South Dakota, and millions of birds have been destroyed, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Infected wild birds have been found in even more states.

There have been no documented human infections in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only one human infection has been reported worldwide, in a United Kingdom resident who raised birds and did not have any symptoms.

"Right now, the H5N1 bird flu situation is primarily an animal health issue," the CDC said.

The state is working with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on its bird flu response and also asking poultry owners, hunters and the general public to take precautions.

“Protecting our North Dakota producers ... and our many backyard bird owners is high priority,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Poultry owners are urged to increase biosecurity efforts such as restricting access to property, keeping wild birds away from poultry, washing hands before and after handling birds, and using gloves and other protective gear when handling live birds.

“With (bird flu) being confirmed in migratory birds in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, biosecurity becomes an essential defense,” said Mary Keena, livestock environmental management specialist with NDSU Extension.

Poultry owners also are asked to immediately report unusual death loss, a drop in egg production or any sick birds to their local vet, to the state's Animal Health Division at 701-328-2655 or through the USDA's toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593.

Hunters are encouraged to avoid handling sick birds, to wear gloves when dressing game, to wash hands and equipment thoroughly, and to cook meat to the proper temperature.

Any member of the public who comes in contact with a sick goose should not handle the bird but report it. Sick or dead wild birds can be reported through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's online form at gf.nd.gov/mortality-report.

Anyone bringing birds into North Dakota should contact the state Animal Health Division to ensure they are meeting importation requirements.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza, www.aphis.usda.gov and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

Any subsequent confirmations of bird flu in North Dakota will be posted at www.nd.gov/ndda/hpai. Poultry owners also can get updates on bird flu in their area from NDSU Extension by completing a survey at https://bit.ly/3IvXLhj.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

