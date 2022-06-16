Heat wave expected this weekend; drought disappears from North Dakota

Potential record heat is in store for North Dakota this weekend, with Sunday's high temperature in Bismarck likely topping a high mark set nearly a century ago.

Extreme heat that has blanketed much of the U.S. this week will move into the Northern Plains beginning Friday as the jet stream moves north. Daytime temperatures could climb 10-20 degrees above normal in many locations, according to the National Weather Service.

"What we're going to see is an extension of a ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere," Bismarck Meteorologist Alex Edwards said. "As of today, that high pressure is situated over the Southern and Central Plains, to the southeast, but that will build very rapidly over the next 24-48 hours and extend northward, shooting up toward Canada."

Intense heat across much of the nation this week has affected more than 100 million Americans and set numerous high temperature records, according to The Associated Press. Many Minneapolis schools without full air conditioning even shifted to distance learning on Tuesday.

Those conditions will blanket North Dakota for the entire weekend.

"Actual temperatures here (Bismarck) will be in the upper 90s on Saturday, and on Sunday we could see 100 for an actual temperature," Edwards said.

The heat that will shift into the region will bring with it moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing the humidity level and making it feel even hotter -- a measurement known as heat index, according to Edwards. Parts of eastern North Dakota are expected to see heat index levels above 100 degrees.

High temperature records could fall across the state on Sunday. Bismarck's record for June 19 is 97 degrees, set in 1993.

"That's definitely in danger of falling," Edwards said. "That goes across the board, really, for western and central North Dakota."

The normal high in Bismarck for this time of year is in the upper 70s, according to weather service data.

The heat wave will be brief, with highs falling back into the 70s and 80s in western North Dakota early next week, Edwards said.

"These highs near 100 will be short-lived," he said, but added, "The long-term forecast for the next week or two does favor above-normal temperatures."

The strong winds that hit the state late Wednesday and early Thursday had nothing to do with the incoming heat -- they were the result of a low pressure system that moved across the Northern Plains and Canada. While high pressure systems are associated with drier, calmer weather, low pressure systems tend to have windier, stormier weather.

The top wind gusts reported by the weather service were 74 mph in Hettinger and 67 mph in Dickinson. Gusts reached 58 mph in Bismarck and 55 mph in Mandan. The weather service on Thursday morning did not have any reports of major damage in the region, though tree branches up to 3 inches in diameter were reported downed across Bismarck, according to Edwards.

Drought update

Drought has disappeared from North Dakota.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows no areas in any drought categories. A year ago, the entire state was mired in some form of drought, with two-thirds of it in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

"Much of the northern tier states experienced beneficial rainfall and near- to below-normal temperatures (over the week), predominantly leading to drought improvements from the Pacific Northwest to the Northern Plains," National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman wrote in this week's report.

"Much of the High Plains region has seen beneficial rainfall and temperatures averaging near- to below-normal over the past 30 days," he added.

One month ago, one-fifth of North Dakota was still in drought -- roughly the western third of the state.

Farmers are still working to get their crops in the field, much later than normal due to the overly wet spring.

The most recent crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows 91% of the state's staple spring wheat crop in the ground, up from 74% last week. Most other major crops are more than 80% planted, with several of them beyond the 90% mark. Sunflowers are at 70% and soybeans at 75%.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are 94% adequate or surplus, and subsoil moisture is 93% in those categories. Pasture and range conditions are rated 70% good to excellent, and stockwater supplies are 94% in those categories.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

