Heart Butte Dam inspection to impact traffic

The northbound lane of North Dakota Highway 49 over the crest of the dam will be closed, and the width of the southbound lane will be restricted to 15 feet. The restrictions take effect the week of Sept. 13 and continue through Nov. 15.

The area will be signed and traffic controlled by timed lights. The area below the dam around the tunnel outlet, including the fishing platform, will be closed while the work is done. The public also will not be allowed to use the trail crossing the face of the dam to access the south side of the river. The affected area will be fenced off and signed.