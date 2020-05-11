Hearing slated for Coyote Creek proposal to lease federal coal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two federal agencies will hold a public hearing May 20 on a proposal to lease 320 acres of federally owned coal to the Coyote Creek Mining Co.

The company's lease application is part of its ongoing mining operation southwest of Beulah in Mercer County, and the proposed lease tracts are adjacent to its existing mine, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Office of Surface Mine Reclamation and Enforcement.

The agencies are accepting public comment on an environmental assessment of the impacts from leasing the coal, as well as on the project's lease-by-application, fair market value and maximum economic recovery. Materials related to the matter are available at https://go.usa.gov/xvwpz under the "Documents" link on the left-hand side of the web page. They also can be requested by contacting Joel Hartmann at 406-896-5159.