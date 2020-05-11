Hearing slated for Coyote Creek proposal to lease federal coal

Two federal agencies will hold a public hearing May 20 on a proposal to lease 320 acres of federally owned coal to the Coyote Creek Mining Co.
The company's lease application is part of its ongoing mining operation southwest of Beulah in Mercer County, and the proposed lease tracts are adjacent to its existing mine, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Office of Surface Mine Reclamation and Enforcement.
The agencies are accepting public comment on an environmental assessment of the impacts from leasing the coal, as well as on the project's lease-by-application, fair market value and maximum economic recovery. Materials related to the matter are available at https://go.usa.gov/xvwpz under the "Documents" link on the left-hand side of the web page. They also can be requested by contacting Joel Hartmann at 406-896-5159.
Comments will be accepted through June 8 via email to BLM_MT_North_Dakota_BNI_LBA@blm.gov or via mail to the BLM North Dakota Field Office at 99 23rd Ave. W, Suite A, Dickinson, N.D. 58601. In the address line, include: “COYOTE CREEK LBA NDM-110277, Attn: Joel Hartmann.”
The hearing will take place via phone from 3-5 p.m. Central time. The public can attend by calling 1-800-369-1853 and entering passcode 3787572.
The regulatory proceedings for the Coyote Creek application is part of a U.S. Department of Interior pilot project to streamline compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, according to the agencies.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!