Hearing set for pipeline to store carbon from synfuels plant

North Dakota regulators will hold a public hearing next month for a project to capture more carbon dioxide from Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant.

Basin subsidiary Dakota Gasification Co. operates the Mercer County plant, and it’s applied to the state Public Service Commission for a permit to build a 7-mile pipeline from the facility to six proposed wells where it would inject the carbon dioxide deep underground into the Broom Creek rock formation for permanent storage. The company already pipes carbon dioxide generated by the plant north to old Canadian oil fields where it’s used to boost their oil output.

Basin says the synfuels plant’s carbon capture equipment is working at about two-thirds of its capacity to meet the demand of Canadian customers, and more of the gas could be stored locally.

The project aims to take advantage of a federal tax credit for capturing carbon emissions and preventing the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change. A number of other projects with a similar objective have been proposed at coal and ethanol plants in North Dakota.

