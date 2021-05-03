Hearing scheduled for Mountrail County power line

Basin Electric Power Cooperative is proposing to build a 26.5-mile transmission line in Mountrail County to accommodate growing demand for power in the area.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold a hearing on the project Thursday.

The 930-kilovolt line would extend from the Neset Substation east of Tioga to the proposed Northshore Substation south of Ross. It would include 184 steel pole and frame structures and is estimated to cost $57.4 million.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Central time at the Mountrail County South Complex in Stanley at 8103 61st St. NW. Members of the public can testify during the hearing.

