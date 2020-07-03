Health officials warn of potential rabies exposure in Kidder County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Health warned the public Friday that a skunk in Kidder County tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was exterminated on June 30 after attacking a cat in Pettibone. Health officials are not aware of any people who were exposed to the skunk.

Skunks are the primary carrier of rabies in North Dakota. Health officials are reminding people to call their health care provider and notify the health department if they are attacked or bitten by a skunk. People should also call their veterinarian if their pets interact with a skunk.

Additional information about animal rabies activity in North Dakota can be found at www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/rabies. For more information on rabies or to report a potential rabies exposure, contact the health department's Division of Disease Control at 701-328-2378 or 800-472-2180 or the North Dakota Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division at 701-328-2655.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

