Head-on crash near Rolla kills 1, injures 4

A head-on collision Monday involving a minivan and an SUV in Rolette County killed one person and injured four others.
Minivan driver Nathan Yoder, 44, of Belcourt, tried to go around a vehicle stopped on U.S. Highway 281 waiting for the oncoming SUV to pass so it could turn onto a side road, according to the Highway Patrol. The minivan collided with the SUV and both vehicles went in the ditch about a mile and a half east of Rolla, around 8 a.m.
All occupants needed to be extricated due to the severe damage to the vehicles. Yoder was killed. The driver of the SUV and three minivan passengers including two children suffered injuries the patrol described as serious. They are from Belcourt and Rolla.